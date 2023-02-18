Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau will sit out Saturday's game against the host Dallas Stars because of a lower-body injury, coach Brad Larsen said.
Gaudreau is considered day-to-day with the injury he sustained in Thursday's 3-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets. His streak of 349 consecutive games played will end on Saturday.
"I think we're breaking history," Larsen said. "We're breaking his, I think it's (349) games. You kind of smile and go, 'Yeah, that's kind of how the season's gone.'"
Gaudreau, 29, has a team-leading totals in assists (37) and points (52) in 55 games for the Blues Jackets (17-34-4, 38 points), who entered play on Saturday with the fewest points in the NHL.
He has totaled 661 points (225 goals, 436 assists) in 657 career games with the Calgary Flames and Blue Jackets.
--Field Level Media
