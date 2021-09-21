Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins on Tuesday signed a five-year, $27 million contract extension through the 2026-27 season.
Merzlikins, 27, owns a 21-21-13 record with a 2.54 goals-against average, .920 save percentage and seven shutouts in 61 career games (54 starts) in two seasons with the Blue Jackets.
"Goaltending is a position of strength for our team and Elvis Merzlikins has been an important part of that over the past two seasons, so we are very excited to have agreed to terms on a contract extension that will keep him in Columbus for at least the next six years," Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said.
"He is big, athletic and has a tremendous passion for the game and we believe he will be an integral part of our success in the coming years."
Merzlikins posted an 8-12-5 record with a 2.77 GAA, .916 save percentage and two shutouts in 28 appearances (23 starts) last season.
--Field Level Media
