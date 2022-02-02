Columbus Blue Jackets forward Eric Robinson is expected to miss approximately six weeks after sustaining an MCL sprain in his right knee.

Robinson was injured in the first period of Columbus' 8-4 loss to the visiting Florida Panthers on Monday. He did not return to the game.

Robinson, 26, has recorded 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 42 games this season.

He has 47 points (21 goals, 26 assists) in 162 career games with the Blue Jackets

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.