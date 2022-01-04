Sorry, an error occurred.
The Columbus Blue Jackets placed defenseman Zach Werenski in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Tuesday.
The team also added goaltenders Jean-Francois Berube and Cam Johnson to the taxi squad prior to Tuesday night's game against the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning.
Werenski, 24, leads Columbus blueliners with 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in 30 games this season. He leads the team in time on ice, averaging 26:34 per game.
Werenski has 209 points (71 goals, 138 assists) in 365 games since the Blue Jackets drafted him with the No. 8 overall pick in 2015.
Berube, 30, posted a 9-10-4 record with a 3.30 goals-against average and .898 save percentage in 34 career NHL games with the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Islanders from 2015-18.
Johnson, 27, signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Blue Jackets on July 16, 2021. He has never appeared in an NHL contest.
--Field Level Media
