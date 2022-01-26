The Columbus Blue Jackets activated defenseman Adam Boqvist from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Wednesday.

Boqvist, who has missed the past three games, is expected to be in the lineup Wednesday night when the Blue Jackets host the Calgary Flames.

Boqvist, 21, has recorded seven goals and seven assists in 26 games in his first season with Columbus.

The Swede has 43 points (13 goals, 30 assists) in 102 games with the Blackhawks and Blue Jackets since Chicago drafted him eighth overall in 2018.

--Field Level Media

