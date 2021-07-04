SMU landed a firecracker of a commitment from 2022 wide receiver Jordan Hudson, a top recruit from Garland, Texas, on Sunday.
The 247Sports composite lists the 6-foot-1, 180-pound prospect as the No. 14 wide receiver in the class, while ESPN has him pegged considerably higher at No. 2 on its 2022 list of top wideouts.
He is the highest-ever SMU in the history of either ranking.
Hudson's commitment comes about a week after he announced his top three colleges choices were SMU, Texas and Alabama. He shared his decision to play for the Mustangs in a video posted Sunday to Twitter that illuminated "SMU" in fireworks at the end.
Hudson previously was committed to Oklahoma before announcing last month that he had reopened his recruitment.
For Garland High School in 2020, Hudson caught 48 passes for 808 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was the offensive player of the year in Texas' District 9-6A.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.