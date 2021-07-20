Portland Trail Blazers swingman Norman Powell told Yahoo Sports on Tuesday he will decline his player option for the 2021-22 season and become an unrestricted free agent on Aug. 1.
The option is worth $11.6 million. However, Powell is looking for a raise and a multi-year deal after averaging 18.6 points and 3.1 rebounds in 69 games last season with the Toronto Raptors and Blazers.
Powell, 28, shot a career-best 41.1 percent from 3-point range in 2020-21, making a career-high 171 shots from behind the arc.
Toronto traded him to Portland on March 25 in exchange for Rodney Hood and Gary Trent Jr.
Powell, a second-round pick in 2015 and an NBA champion with the Raptors in 2019, has averaged 10.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 376 career games (147 starts).
