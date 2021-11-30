Portland Trail Blazers star guard Damian Lillard missed Tuesday night's game against the visiting Detroit Pistons due to an abdominal injury.

The six-time All-Star was ruled out after the mid-day shootaround. The lingering injury also caused him to sit out a 124-95 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Nov. 14.

Portland coach Chauncey Billups remarked after Monday's 129-107 road loss to the Utah Jazz that Lillard didn't look healthy. Lillard scored just 11 points in the contest.

Lillard is averaging just 21.5 points in 20 games this season. He averaged 28.8 last season and a career-best 30.0 in 2019-20.

Anfernee Simons, who scored a season-high 24 on Monday, moved into the Trail Blazers' starting lineup for the second time this season.

Guard Norman Powell (right quadriceps) missed his second straight game for Portland and forward Nassir Little was held out due to a sprained left ankle sustained during Monday's contest.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.