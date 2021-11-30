Sorry, an error occurred.
Portland Trail Blazers star guard Damian Lillard missed Tuesday night's game against the visiting Detroit Pistons due to an abdominal injury.
The six-time All-Star was ruled out after the mid-day shootaround. The lingering injury also caused him to sit out a 124-95 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Nov. 14.
Portland coach Chauncey Billups remarked after Monday's 129-107 road loss to the Utah Jazz that Lillard didn't look healthy. Lillard scored just 11 points in the contest.
Lillard is averaging just 21.5 points in 20 games this season. He averaged 28.8 last season and a career-best 30.0 in 2019-20.
Anfernee Simons, who scored a season-high 24 on Monday, moved into the Trail Blazers' starting lineup for the second time this season.
Guard Norman Powell (right quadriceps) missed his second straight game for Portland and forward Nassir Little was held out due to a sprained left ankle sustained during Monday's contest.
--Field Level Media
