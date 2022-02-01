Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little had surgery Tuesday to repair his season-ending shoulder injury.

Dr. James Andrews performed the procedure on Little's torn left labrum in Gulf Breeze, Fla.

The team said Little will begin a treatment and rehabilitation plan and is expected to make a full recovery prior to training camp.

In 42 games this season (23 starts), Little averaged career highs of 9.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 25.9 minutes.

A first-round pick by Portland in 2019, he has averaged 5.8 points and 3.4 rebounds in 138 games (30 starts).

--Field Level Media

