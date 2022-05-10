Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair a core muscle injury.

The operation was performed by Dr. William C. Meyers at the Vincera Institute in Philadelphia.

The team said the latest procedure will not impact his original recovery timeline following Feb. 1 surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

Little, 22, is expected to make a full recovery in time for training camp.

He averaged 9.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 25.9 minutes in 42 games (23 starts) in his third season with Portland in 2021-22.

Little has career averages of 5.8 points and 3.4 rebounds in 138 games (30 starts) since the Trail Blazers drafted him in the first round (25th overall) in 2019.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In