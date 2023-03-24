Star guard Damian Lillard was one of four Trail Blazers who sat out Portland's Friday night home game against the Chicago Bulls.
Chicago star DeMar DeRozan (quadriceps) also missed the contest.
Lillard was ruled out due to right calf soreness. The seven-time All-Star has regularly had calf issues in recent seasons. He is averaging 32.2 points and 7.3 assists in 58 games this season.
Also missing the game for Portland were center Jusuf Nurkic (knee), forward Jerami Grant (quadriceps) and guard Anfernee Simons (foot).
DeRozan departed the Bulls' Wednesday home game against the Philadelphia 76ers in the third quarter due to the right quadriceps strain. He is averaging 25.1 points in 66 games this season.
--Field Level Media
