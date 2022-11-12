Heisman Trophy hopeful Blake Corum rushed for 162 yards and a touchdown as No. 3 Michigan rolled to a 34-3 victory over Nebraska Saturday at Ann Arbor, Mich.
J.J. McCarthy completed 8-of-17 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another score for Michigan (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten). Ronnie Bell caught four passes for 72 yards and a touchdown, while C.J. Stokes added 68 rushing yards on eight carries as the Wolverines rushed for 264 yards.
Michigan, which is 10-0 for the first time since 2006, plays Illinois in its home finale next Saturday before its annual showdown with arch-rival Ohio State on Nov. 26.
Nebraska starting quarterback Chubba Purdy suffered a leg injury on a running play late in the first half and did not return. Purdy still wound up as the team's leading rusher with 39 yards in five carries.
The Cornhuskers (3-7, 2-5) were limited to 147 total yards.
Corum had 103 rushing yards by halftime as the Wolverines grabbed a 17-3 lead.
Michigan drove 80 yards in 12 plays during its first possession, capping it off with Corum's 2-yard touchdown run. McCarthy completed a 25-yard pass to Bell during that drive.
A 28-yard completion from McCarthy to Colston Loveland and a 12-yard run by Corum set up the Wolverines' next touchdown, a 9-yard pass from McCarthy to Bell midway through the second quarter.
Timmy Bleekrode's 37-yard field goal put Nebraska on the board. Michigan's Jake Moody answered that with a 30-yard field goal with one second left in the half.
A 10-play, 65-yard drive gave Michigan a three-touchdown lead late in the third quarter. Corum had 33 rushing yards in that span and McCarthy finished it off by cutting to his left on a 3-yard run.
Stokes gained 46 yards on the Wolverines' next scoring drive. McCarthy hit Bell with a 29-yard gain but Bell fumbled just before the goal line. Andrel Anthony recovered it near the end line with 9:39 remaining.
Moody added a 43-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter to complete the scoring.
