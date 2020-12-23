Forward Alex Nylander is expected to miss four to six months after undergoing surgery to repair a torn left meniscus, the Chicago Blackhawks announced Wednesday.
He sustained the injury in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs and tried to recover without going the surgical route.
"He initially rested and trained conservatively; unfortunately, his symptoms came back when he started to skate," team physician Dr. Michael Terry said in a statement. He had the surgery on Monday.
Nylander, 22, was expected to skate on a line with Kirby Dach and Patrick Kane.
The Buffalo Sabres selected the Canadian with the eighth overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft and traded him to Chicago for Henri Jokiharju on July 9, 2019.
In his first season with the Blackhawks, Nylander played in 65 games and scored 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists). His father, Michael Nylander, played 15 seasons in the NHL, and older brother William Nylander is a forward with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
In 84 career games, the younger Nylander has 13 goals and 19 assists.
--Field Level Media
