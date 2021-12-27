Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has entered the NHL's health and safety protocols.

The team also announced Monday that defenseman Calvin de Haan has been removed from COVID-19 protocols.

The Blackhawks are scheduled to resume the season Wednesday night at Winnipeg.

Fleury, 37, is 9-10-2 this season with two shutouts, a 2.86 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage.

The three-time Stanley Cup winner earned his 500th career victory on Dec. 9 with a 2-0 win at Montreal.

The 30-year-old de Haan has appeared in 26 games this season but has not registered any points.

