Chicago Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach is expected to miss 4-5 months after undergoing surgery to repair a broken wrist, the team announced Monday.
Dach sustained the injury Dec. 23 while playing in the World Junior Championships in Edmonton. He returned to Chicago to have surgery.
Dach, 19, was the Blackhawks' first-round pick (No. 3 overall) in 2019. He appeared in 64 games as a rookie last season, scoring eight goals and dishing 15 assists for 23 points.
The timeline for Dach's recovery will keep him out for most, if not all, of the upcoming season.
Chicago also will be without forward Alexander Nylander for an extended period after he recently underwent knee surgery.
