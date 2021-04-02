Chicago Blackhawks forward Brandon Hagel was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol and did not practice with the team on Friday.
Hagel, 22, has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 35 games this season.
He scored a game-tying goal in the third period of Thursday night's 4-3 loss to the visiting Carolina Hurricanes.
A sixth-round draft pick by the Buffalo Sabres in 2016, Hagel made his NHL debut last season with Chicago and played in one game.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.