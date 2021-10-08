Sorry, an error occurred.
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Caleb Jones is expected to miss approximately six weeks due to a left wrist strain, the team announced Friday.
Jones, the younger brother of now-teammate Seth Jones, was acquired from Edmonton on July 12 in a trade that sent fellow defenseman Duncan Keith to the Oilers.
Caleb Jones, 24, recorded four assists for his lone points in 33 games last season.
He has 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) in 93 career NHL games. He was selected by the Oilers in the fourth round of the 2015 NHL Draft.
Seth Jones, 27, was traded by the Blue Jackets on July 23 to the Chicago Blackhawks for defenseman Adam Boqvist and three draft picks.
--Field Level Media
