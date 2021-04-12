Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Adam Boqvist was ruled out for the rest of the game after he was hit in the face by a puck during the first period against the host Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night.
Boqvist was defending a play along the boards when a backhand shot by Blue Jackets forward Zac Dalpe ricocheted off his face. The Blackhawks' second-year blue-liner immediately reached for his mouth and nose after the puck struck him.
Boqvist headed into the Blackhawks' locker room and was ruled out soon afterward.
The 20-year-old from Sweden was Chicago's first-round pick (No. 8 overall) in 2018. He entered Monday's action with a career-high 15 points (two goals, 13 assists) in 31 games this season.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.