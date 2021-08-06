Restricted free agent forward Brandon Hagel signed a three-year, $4.5 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.
Hagel, who turns 23 later this month, finished fifth in team scoring during his rookie season in 2020-21. He recorded 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) in 52 games.
"Brandon's ascension to a regular role last season provided a huge boost to our team," Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman said. "We were quite pleased with the growth he showed in his game and ability to handle tougher assignments. His continued development at this level will allow him to be a valuable contributor to our offense moving forward."
Hagel took to social media Friday to express his excitement in staying with the Blackhawks.
"stoked to be sticking around Chicago with the (Blackhawks) for 3 more years," Hagel wrote on Twitter.
Hagel was selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the sixth round of the 2016 NHL Draft.
--Field Level Media
