The Chicago Blackhawks activated goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Sunday.

Fleury entered the health and safety protocol on Monday and missed one game for the Blackhawks.

The 37-year-old veteran will back up starter Arvid Soderblom in Sunday night's game against the visiting Calgary Flames, coach Derek King said.

Fleury is 9-10-2 this season with two shutouts, a 2.86 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage.

The three-time Stanley Cup winner and reigning Vezina Trophy recipient earned his 500th career victory on Dec. 9 with a 2-0 win at Montreal.

--Field Level Media

