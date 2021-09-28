Jalen Smereck, an African-American player in the Ukrainian Hockey League, announced Tuesday he will sit out until the opposing player who made a racist gesture toward him is punished for his actions.
During a game Sunday, Andrei Deniskin shouted at Smereck before miming unpeeling a banana and eating it.
"These situations are very tough and I'm a big believer in standing up for what is right," Smereck wrote on Instagram. Therefore, I have been putting a lot of thought into what comes next for me in my career. As of right now, I have decided that I will be taking a personal leave of absence from HC Donbass and I will not play another game in the UHL until Andrei Deniskin is suspended and removed from the league."
Smereck, 24, is a defenseman for HC Donbass, playing his first season overseas after some time as an Arizona Coyotes prospect. Deniskin plays for Kremenchuk.
Deniskin was ejected for his gesture and posted an apology to social media after the game. The UHL has said it will open disciplinary proceedings against him.
Smereck thanked HC Donbass and the hockey community at large for their support since the incident.
--Field Level Media
Support Local Journalism
Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.