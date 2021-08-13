Billy Mayfair shot an 8-under 62, his lowest round on the Champions Tour, to take the lead Friday after one round of the Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary, Alberta.
The event, played at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, marks the first major-tour professional golf tournament held in Canada since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two Canadians are within range of Mayfair: Mike Weir posted a 7-under 63 to open in second place, and Stephen Ames is in a tie for third at 6-under 64 with Doug Barron and Steve Flesch.
Mayfair rolled in eight birdies, including five in his first nine holes, and finished bogey-free.
"Just about everything went right today," said Mayfair, 55. "Been a long time since I've shot this low and I was real happy with it."
Weir, the only Canadian man to win a major, started with a 4-under 31 for the front nine before birdieing No. 10 and eagling the par-5 11th. He reached the green in two and drained a mid-range putt.
"Caught fire in the middle of the round with a birdie and an eagle on 10, 11, then just kind of stalled a little bit," Weir said. "Had a couple good looks at it and didn't make them. All in all, it was a really good day."
No Canadian has won the Shaw Charity Classic since it was introduced in 2013.
Ken Duke and Brandt Jobe shot 5-under 65 for a tie for sixth.
--Field Level Media
