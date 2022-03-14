Billy Horschel withdrew from The Players Championship prior to the start of Monday's play at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach Fla.

While PGA Tour communications cited an unspecific illness for the reason, Golf Channel said Horschel has been dealing with a sinus infection for the past few days.

"Body just has had enough," the six-time PGA Tour winner wrote to Golf Channel in a text message.

Horschel, 35, was at even par for the tournament in a tie for 49th place before play was suspended on Sunday night.

Horschel became the eighth player to withdraw from the tournament, joining Henrik Stenson, Luke List, Tyler McCumber, Hideki Matsuyama, Aaron Rai, Kevin Na and Bryson DeChambeau.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.