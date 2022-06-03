The Buffalo Bills signed veteran wide receiver Tavon Austin to a one-year contract Friday.

A first-round pick (eighth overall) in 2013, the 32-year-old Austin is entering his 10th NFL season.

He caught 24 passes for 213 yards and one touchdown in 13 games (three starts) with Jacksonville in 2021.

Austin has 244 receptions for 2,239 yards and 16 touchdowns in 113 games (53 starts) with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams (2013-17), Dallas Cowboys (2018-19), Green Bay Packers (2020) and Jaguars.

He has also rushed for 1,361 yards and has career totals of 5,534 all-purpose yards and 29 touchdowns.

