The Buffalo Bills signed veteran offensive lineman Jamil Douglas to a one-year contract on Friday.
Douglas, 29, was a fourth-round draft pick out of Arizona State by the Miami Dolphins in 2015.
He played in 17 games (six starts) with the Dolphins from 2015-16, and appeared in 29 games (five starts) with the Tennessee Titans from 2019-20. Most of his snaps have been at right guard.
Douglas also spent time on the practice squads of the New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts in the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.