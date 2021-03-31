The Buffalo Bills signed linebacker Tyrell Adams to a one-year deal, the team announced Wednesday.
Adams, who turns 29 in April, enjoyed a breakout season with the Houston Texans in 2020 with 125 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles in 16 games (12 starts).
Undrafted out of West Georgia in 2015, he has 159 tackles and four passes defensed in 37 games (14 starts) with the then-Oakland Raiders (2016-17) and Texans (2018-20).
Adams was briefly with the Bills in October 2017. He has also spent time with the Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers.
--Field Level Media
