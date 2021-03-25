The Buffalo Bills added running back Matt Breida to their depth chart on a one-year deal, the team announced Thursday.
Financials were not released.
Breida joins Devin Singletary and Zack Moss in the RBs room for this season.
Breida spent last season in Miami, appearing in 12 games (one start) and rushing for 254 yards.
The undrafted free agent spent his first three seasons in San Francisco, rushing for 1,902 yards and six touchdowns in 43 games (18 starts). He also caught 67 passes for 561 yards and four scores.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.