The Buffalo Bills announced Wednesday night that they signed punter Sam Martin to a one-year deal.
Martin, who was released by the Denver Broncos on Monday, fills the opening stemming from Saturday's release of rookie Matt Araiza.
Buffalo released Araiza, a sixth-round draft choice, two days after a civil suit was filed accusing him of being involved in a gang rape last season at San Diego State.
Martin was reportedly let go by Denver after expressing he would not take a pay reduction from this season's $2.25 million salary.
The 32-year-old Martin averaged 46.0 yards for Denver last season, his second with the team. He spent his first seven seasons with the Detroit Lions.
Martin has a 46.1 career average on 605 attempts over 139 NFL games. He was a fifth-round pick in the 2013 draft out of Appalachian State.
--Field Level Media
