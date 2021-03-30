The Buffalo Bills on Tuesday announced the signing of offensive lineman Bobby Hart to a one-year contract.

Financial terms were not released.

Hart, 26, spent the past three seasons in Cincinnati.

He has played in 79 games (66 starts) for the Bengals and New York Giants, who selected Hart in the seventh round of the 2015 draft. He started all but one of the games he played at right tackle for the Bengals.

--Field Level Media

