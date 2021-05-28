The Buffalo Bills signed long snapper Reid Ferguson to a three-year extension through 2024 on Friday.
Terms were not disclosed, but NFL Network reported Ferguson received a $675,000 signing bonus and becomes the league's highest-paid long snapper.
Ferguson, 27, has played in all 64 regular season games and five postseason games over the past four seasons.
He signed with Buffalo as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2016 and spent his first season on the practice squad.
Ferguson has made seven tackles in his career.
--Field Level Media
