The Buffalo Bills agreed to terms with guard Forrest Lamp on a one-year deal Wednesday.
A second-round pick by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017, Lamp played 100 percent of the team's offensive snaps at left guard last season.
He missed the 2017 season after tearing his right ACL in training camp. He played in just nine games (two starts) over the next two seasons before becoming an anchor for the Chargers in 2020.
Financial terms of Lamp's deal with Buffalo were not disclosed.
--Field Level Media
