Free agent defensive end Efe Obada agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills, the team announced Wednesday.
Financial terms were not disclosed for Obada, who spent the last three seasons with the Carolina Panthers.
Obada, 28, recorded a career-high 5.5 sacks to go along with one forced fumble and 18 tackles in 16 games (one start) last season.
The Nigerian-born Obada had 50 tackles, 7.5 sacks, an interception and two fumble recoveries in 42 career games (one start) with the Panthers.
--Field Level Media
