Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Ike Boettger signed a one-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Boettger, 26, was tendered as a restricted free agent last month. He will make $2.133 million for the 2021 season.

Boettger has played in 18 games (seven starts) over the last three seasons in Buffalo. He also started three playoff games for the Bills last season.

Last season, Boettger played on 57 percent of Buffalo's offensive snaps and 68 percent of its special teams plays.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.