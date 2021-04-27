Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Ike Boettger signed a one-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.
Boettger, 26, was tendered as a restricted free agent last month. He will make $2.133 million for the 2021 season.
Boettger has played in 18 games (seven starts) over the last three seasons in Buffalo. He also started three playoff games for the Bills last season.
Last season, Boettger played on 57 percent of Buffalo's offensive snaps and 68 percent of its special teams plays.
--Field Level Media
