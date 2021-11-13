Sorry, an error occurred.
Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss cleared concussion protocol and is trending toward playing against the host New York Jets on Sunday, the team announced.
Moss, who was a limited participant in practice on both Thursday and Friday, was injured in Buffalo's 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week.
Moss, 23, has 65 carries for 233 yards with a team high-tying three touchdowns in seven games this season. He also has 18 receptions for 166 yards with a score.
Moss has 714 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns in 20 career games since being selected by the Bills in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
--Field Level Media
