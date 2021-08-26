Josh Allen will see his first preseason action of the summer when he starts for the Bills in their final tune-up Saturday against the Green Bay Packers.
Head coach Sean McDermott said Allen would start at quarterback after not playing in the first two games of the exhibition season.
Allen, 25, signed a new six-year contract extension earlier this month worth $258 million.
McDermott said most of his starters will take the field for the game, but the coaching staff hasn't determined how long they'll go.
The Packers do not plan on using their starting quarterback, with backup Jordan Love scheduled to play two quarters in Aaron Rodgers' stead.
--Field Level Media
