Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen said he doesn't expect to have offseason surgery on his right elbow.
He told reporters Monday that team doctors are hopeful that rest and recovery will be enough.
Allen's season ended Sunday with a 27-10 home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC divisional playoff game.
He originally injured his throwing elbow in a Week 9 loss to the New York Jets and was a regular on the injury list for the remainder of the season, although he never missed a start.
Allen completed 25 of 42 passes for 265 yards with no touchdowns and one interception against the Bengals.
He was 13-3 in the regular season, passing for 4,283 yards with 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions as the Bills earned the AFC's No. 2 seed.
Allen, 26, has thrown for 18,397 yards with 138 TDs and 60 picks in 77 games (76 starts) since Buffalo drafted him with the seventh overall pick in 2018.
--Field Level Media
