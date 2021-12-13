Sorry, an error occurred.
Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen might be ready to start the Bills' next game, but he is listed as day-to-day due to a sprained left foot.
Coach Sean McDermott gave an update Monday about Allen, who was wearing a walking boot following the Bills' 33-27 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
"We'll just see how he responds to treatment," McDermott said about Allen's status for Sunday's home game against the Carolina Panthers. "See what Sunday looks like as we get through the week."
NFL Network reported Monday it's a mild case of turf toe.
"(I) finished the game on it, so I don't think it's going to be a big deal," Allen said Sunday, adding that "it's pretty sore. It's football."
Allen, 25, was noticeably limping after a 23-yard run in the fourth quarter Sunday.
"Our medical staff checked with him," McDermott said Sunday. "There was talk about how he was, what could he do still. He's a warrior and he played his butt off."
In addition to throwing for 308 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, Allen rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown against the Bucs.
"There's no way I was going out," Allen said.
The loss dropped the Bills to 7-6. They remain in second place in the AFC East behind the New England Patriots.
--Field Level Media
