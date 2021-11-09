Buffalo put wide receiver and special teams player Jake Kumerow on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, the fourth Bills player in the protocols.

Backup quarterbacks Jake Fromm and Mitchell Trubisky, and wide receiver Tanner Gentry are also on the list.

Kumerow, 29, has played 65 percent of Buffalo's special teams snaps. He doesn't have a catch in eight games (one start).

He has 21 career catches for 344 yards and three touchdowns in 33 games (seven starts) for the Green Bay Packers and Bills.

--Field Level Media

