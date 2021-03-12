Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Daryl Williams signed a three-year contract extension, the team announced Friday.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the team for the impending free agent, but the NFL Network reported the deal is worth $28.2 million with nearly $14 million guaranteed.

Williams, 28, started all 16 games last season after signing a one-year deal with the Bills in April.

Williams, who earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2017, has started 57 of 72 career games with the Carolina Panthers and Bills. He played in just one game in 2018 for the Panthers after injuring his knee in the club's opening game.

He was selected by Carolina in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma.

