Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer and New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis have been ruled out of Sunday's game in East Rutherford, N.J.
Poyer had yet to practice this week after injuring his elbow in the second half of the Bills' 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers last Sunday.
The absence of the All-Pro could result in newly acquired safety Dean Marlowe seeing additional time against the Jets. Marlowe, a former Bill, was acquired from the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday.
Poyer, 31, has four interceptions to go along with 21 tackles in five games this season.
Linebackers Von Miller (ankle) and Matt Milano (oblique) are considered day-to-day with their respective injuries, Bills coach Sean McDermott said.
Davis, 27, will miss his second straight game after sustaining a knee injury in New York's 16-9 victory over the Denver Broncos on Oct. 23.
Davis has 19 catches for 351 yards and two touchdowns in seven games this season.
Rookie Garrett Wilson, Braxton Berrios and Denzel Mims likely will see a bit more playing time in his absence.
--Field Level Media
