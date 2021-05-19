The Buffalo Bills named Sophia Lewin as a full-season offensive assistant coach.
Lewin most recently worked at Princeton as an offensive quality control coach.
Sam Rapoport, the NFL's senior director of diversity, equity and inclusion, announced the hiring.
Lewin previously worked with the Bills as a summer training camp assistant and participated in the NFL Women's Careers in Football Forum. She graduated in 2019 from Monmouth, where she was a student assistant for three years.
