Buffalo Bills wideout John Brown will return to practice this week after a high-ankle sprain knocked him out of the past three games.
The Bills designated Brown for return from injured reserve on Tuesday.
Brown, 30, suffered the injury in a Week 10 loss at Arizona.
In eight games (seven starts) this season, Brown has 29 catches for 386 yards and a pair of touchdowns. His production is down from last season, when he had 72 catches for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns.
The AFC East-leading Bills (10-3) are riding a three-game winning streak as they prepare to visit the Denver Broncos (5-8) on Sunday.
