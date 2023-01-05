Jan 3, 2023; Cincinnati, OH, USA; A view of items placed outside of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Cincinnati. Hamlin is currently at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition after an injury sustained during the NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY NETWORK
Buffalo Bills fan Dustin Peters attends a candlelight vigil for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Jan. 3, 2023, in Cincinnati. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and is in critical condition following the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. (Jeff Dean/Getty Images/TNS)
Albert Cesare
Damar Hamlin is "neurologically intact" and showed positive signs of recovery in the past 12 hours.
The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety who went into cardiac arrest on the field in Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday opened his eyes and squeezed the hands of family members, Hamlin's uncle told reporters Thursday morning.
"Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," the team said Thursday morning in a statement. "While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress.
"We are grateful for the love and support we have received."
Hamlin remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit at the hospital, where the second-year player was transported Monday night after being resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati. There have been concerns he could have sustained a traumatic brain injury because of a lack of oxygen.
Bills teammate, Kaiir Elam, tweeted that Hamlin is awake.
"Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement," Elam wrote. "Thank you God. Keep the prayers coming please. All love 3!"
