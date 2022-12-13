Cole Beasley is back with the Buffalo Bills, who signed the veteran slot receiver to the practice squad on Tuesday.
Beasley caught 82 passes with Buffalo in both 2020 and 2021 but was released by the Bills in March to save $6.1 million against the salary cap.
He briefly joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and caught four passes for 17 yards in two games before abruptly retiring on Oct. 5.
Beasley, 33, said at the time he was ready to be a "full time dad," and Buccaneers coaches said they were caught by surprise.
Over 11 NFL seasons, he has 554 receptions for 5,726 yards and 34 touchdowns in 151 games (50 starts) with the Dallas Cowboys (2012-18), Buffalo Bills (2019-21) and Buccaneers.
The Bills also signed defensive tackle Brandin Bryant to the 53-man roster Tuesday and released defensive tackle C.J. Brewer and practice squad receiver Marquez Stevenson in corresponding moves.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.