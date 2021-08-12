The Buffalo Bills activated left tackle Dion Dawkins from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.
Dawkins, 27, was placed on the list at the start of training camp late last month.
He is not likely to play in Friday night's preseason opener against the host Detroit Lions.
A second-round pick in 2017, Dawkins has played in all 64 regular-season games (59 starts) and five playoff games in the past four seasons.
In August 2020 he signed a four-year, $60 million contract extension through the 2024 season.
