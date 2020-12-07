The Buffalo Bills activated linebacker Matt Milano from injured reserve prior to Monday's road game against the San Francisco 49ers, the team announced.
Milano had been placed on injured reserve Nov. 7 with an ailing pectoral muscle.
He reportedly sustained the injury in the Bills' 30-23 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 4. He missed the next two games, and then played sparingly in the victories over the New York Jets (Oct. 25) and New England Patriots (Nov. 1) before missing the past three games.
Milano, 26, has collected 21 tackles, 1.5 sacks and an interception in five games this season for the Bills (8-3).
He recorded a career-high 101 tackles last season for Buffalo.
