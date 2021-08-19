The Buffalo Bills activated linebacker Marquel Lee from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.
Lee, 25, signed as a free agent with the Bills on March 31 and was placed on the list on Aug. 10.
A fifth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2017 NFL Draft, Lee played in 34 games (19 starts) and recorded 104 tackles with the team from 2017-19.
Lee did not play in the NFL last season after the Raiders waived him with a failed physical designation in August 2020.
The Bills also released offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez. Undrafted out of Penn State in 2020, he spent time last season with the Arizona Cardinals but didn't appear in any games.
