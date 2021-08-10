The Buffalo Bills activated Jerry Hughes off the non-football injury list Tuesday after the defensive end missed the first two weeks of training camp with a calf injury.
Hughes failed his physical when he reported to camp.
The Bills also put linebacker Marquel Lee on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Hughes, 32, has played in every game but one for the Bills since joining the team in 2013. He has 51 sacks for the Bills and 56 overall. Hughes began his career with the Indianapolis Colts (2010-12) after they took him No. 31 overall in the 2010 draft.
--Field Level Media
