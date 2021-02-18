The finals of the Billie Jean King Cup have been postponed again due to COVID-19 issues.

The international 12-team women's event, formerly known as the Fed Cup, was originally scheduled for March 2020 before being pushed back due to the pandemic to April 13-18, 2021, in Budapest.

On Thursday, the International Tennis Federation said COVID-19 protocols in Hungary have forced yet another delay.

The ITF and the Hungarian National Sports Agency said the finals will be rescheduled to sometime later this year.

"Several scenarios have been under review, which include playing behind closed doors," organizers said in a statement. "However, continued uncertainty and the challenges due to the COVID-19 virus, locally and internationally, have made it unfeasible to host a world cup team competition of this scale indoors in Budapest on the scheduled dates."

France won the most recent championship in 2019. The United States has the most titles with 18, most recently in 2017.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.