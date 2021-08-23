The Big Ten announced Monday that any team unable to field a team this upcoming season due to a COVID-19 outbreak will forfeit the game.

The policy is in line with the other Power 5 conferences, with subtle differences.

In the ACC, if both teams are affected by an outbreak, both teams take a loss in the standings. In the Big Ten and Big 12, if both are stricken with an outbreak and can't play, it goes in the standings as a "no contest."

The particular game will not be rescheduled.

The SEC is the lone Power 5 conference that has yet to unveil a COVID-forfeit policy. The league said it would finalize a policy closer to Week 1 games.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.