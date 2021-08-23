The Big Ten announced Monday that any team unable to field a team this upcoming season due to a COVID-19 outbreak will forfeit the game.
The policy is in line with the other Power 5 conferences, with subtle differences.
In the ACC, if both teams are affected by an outbreak, both teams take a loss in the standings. In the Big Ten and Big 12, if both are stricken with an outbreak and can't play, it goes in the standings as a "no contest."
The particular game will not be rescheduled.
The SEC is the lone Power 5 conference that has yet to unveil a COVID-forfeit policy. The league said it would finalize a policy closer to Week 1 games.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.